Supplies of food and goods 'could run short' due to shortage of lorry drivers

Hauliers say supplies of food and goods to businesses could run short within weeks due to a lack of lorry drivers.

Around thirty thousand HGV driving tests were lost last year due to the pandemic and some goods are now waiting at ports to be picked up.

Nikki Redhead, who runs a haulage firm in Bradford, is one of many struggling to find drivers - despite increasing wages and consistently advertising.

Her business is booming - the firm's doubled in size in the last year - but she can't recruit the drivers she needs.

''We are just not getting the drivers through the door. We are upping wages, advertising constantly and we are just not getting the applicants any more.''

Mark Stewart, a road haulier from Lincolnshire said supplies of food and goods to businesses could run short within weeks - and he believes it will only get worse.

They've called on the Government to intervene to increase flow of new workers coming into the industry.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, dismissed suggestions the shortage of drivers was a consequence of Brexit.

The Government's said they're working with the industry and have already taken action, including increasing vocational test capacity, and funding apprenticeships.

"However, most of the solutions are likely to be driven by industry, with progress already being made in testing and hiring, and a big push towards improving pay, working conditions and diversity."