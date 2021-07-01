Yorkshire stars sing tribute song to departing presenter Christine Talbot

Play video

The likes of Gareth Gates, and Tony Christie took to the mic to bid farewell to presenter, Christine Talbot, as she departs ITV Calendar.

The multi-award-winning broadcaster has become a household name after working in regional television for almost three decades.

Lesley Garrett, Lizzie Jones, and Eliot Kennedy joined both Gareth and Tony to sing a rendition of ''That's what friends are for'' as they wished her well for the future.

She said on her final programme "I have had the most amazing journey" and that she couldn't believe she had had the privilege to present Calendar for so many years.

Other tributes were paid to Christine in her final programme by Carol Vorderman, Gabby Logan and the magician Dynamo, amongst many others.