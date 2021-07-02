Kim Leadbeater will 'bring communities together', says Labour leader Keir Starmer

Play video

Labour leader, Keir Starmer, praised Kim Leadbeater's ' incredible courage' to stand in the by-election and said her victory will bring communities together after a difficult campaign.

He joined the newly elected Kim Leadbeater as they addressed activists in Batley Memorial Park following her victory.

Mr Starmer thanked the community for their work knocking on doors across the constituency leading up to the election.

''What an important victory of hope over division, and decency over hatred.''

Ms Leadbeater, who represents Labour, took the seat with 13,296 votes, a narrow majority of 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson.

George Galloway, who targeted voters in traditionally Labour areas with the aim of toppling Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, came third.

She said the community had ''pulled together in the face of adversity.''

The result means Ms Leadbeater now represents the seat previously held by her sister, who was killed in the constituency in 2016.

Today, her parents said Jo Cox would have been ''proud'' of her sister.

They also joked of not having any other daughters to stand in an election, saying they ''couldn't go through it'' for the third time.