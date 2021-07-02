Kim Leadbeater on being elected, her priorities, and hope for the labour party

Play video

Kim Leadbeater has told ITV Calendar News said her win in the by-election for Batley and Spen brings 'real hope' for the Labour Party.

She said ''It gives a lot of optimism for the future. It shows we can connect and re-connect with working class people.''

She took her late sister's former seat with 13,296 votes - a narrow majority of 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson.

But what was the secret to her win? Ms Leadbeater believes it's her roots. She said because she is from Batley, she was able to engage with local people.

''That's what people want, they don't someone who has come in from outside and doesn't know the area, so I think that was what did it. ''

The newly elected MP will now look to the future and has placed priority in listening to those in her constituency and addressing the issues that matter to them.

She said anti-social behaviour, jobs, and improving the condition of roads are just some of the concerns from those in the area.

''One of my strengths is convening people, I think we get people around the table and say what's the plan.''