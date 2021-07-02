More walk-in vaccinations will be available this weekend across Lincolnshire.

Last weekend, a ‘big weekend’ of vaccinations were held across the country, which resulted in nearly 800 additional people across Lincolnshire receiving their Covid vaccination.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, hopes more people will follow suit this weekend.

“We hope that more people will take advantage of the walk-ins again this weekend, at our sites across the county. They are available in addition to the pre-bookable appointments available to book online or by calling 119, and we think they offer a degree of extra flexibility and convenience, because you don’t need to book in for a walk-in vaccination.''

This week there will be walk-in opportunities available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Where are the walk-in sites?