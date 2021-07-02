More walk-in vaccinations available across Lincolnshire following weekend success
More walk-in vaccinations will be available this weekend across Lincolnshire.
Last weekend, a ‘big weekend’ of vaccinations were held across the country, which resulted in nearly 800 additional people across Lincolnshire receiving their Covid vaccination.
Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, hopes more people will follow suit this weekend.
“We hope that more people will take advantage of the walk-ins again this weekend, at our sites across the county. They are available in addition to the pre-bookable appointments available to book online or by calling 119, and we think they offer a degree of extra flexibility and convenience, because you don’t need to book in for a walk-in vaccination.''
This week there will be walk-in opportunities available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.
Where are the walk-in sites?
Brayford Wharf (outside Square Sail) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 12pm-3pm Saturday 3rd July
University of Lincoln Sports Centre – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 8.30am-6.30pm, Saturday 3rd July
PRSA MVC, Boston – first and second doses, 8am-7pm Friday 2nd July, Saturday 3rd, Sunday 4th July, Monday 5th July
Lincolnshire Showground MVC – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.15am-7pm Friday 2nd July, Saturday 3rd, Sunday 4th July, Monday 5th July
Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-5pm Friday 2nd, Saturday 3rd July
Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ, first and second doses walk-ins 9am – 12.30pm Saturday 3rd July, and Pfizer, first and second doses walk-ins 1pm–5pm Saturday 3rd July