Two brothers jailed for 'beating man to death' in Barnsley

Two brothers have been jailed for life after they beat a man to death and seriously injured his brother.

Gabriel Andrei, 41, and Florin Andrei, 45, were handed a minimum of 23 years for the murder of Catalin Rizea at Sheffield Crown Court.

They were also handed a 13-year sentence, to run concurrently, for Grievous Bodily Harm following the attack on Catalin's brother, Alexandru.

At around 8am on 12 October 2020, passers-by spotted Alexandru, 45, climbing through a ground-floor window of a house in Pinder Oakes Cottages.

He was badly beaten and pleaded for passing drivers to call the police, repeatedly saying he needed to save his brother, Catalin.

While onlookers called emergency services, one woman stopped and took Alexandru to hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries including significant head trauma.

Officers found the front door stained in blood when they arrived and found the brothers inside. who were desperately trying to clean blood stains.

The victim, Catalin was found in the living room slumped in a chair, breathing heavily with a black coat draped over his face.

He was rushed to hospital but died two days later due to ''catastrophic'' brain injuries.

In a statement, Catalin’s sister Andreaa said ''there is no treatment in this world that will cure the pain we are feeling and no words to describe the grief we are experiencing.”