Armed officers called to Sleaford after 'violent' assault on teenager

Lincolnshire police are searching for a male who fled the scene of a 'violent' attack which left a teenager in hospital.

The 16 year old victim suffered several wounds to his face. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The assault happened at Castle Causeway in Sleaford just before 8.45pm on Friday 2nd July.

The suspect who was armed with a weapon was identified by officers but escaped.

A police spokesman said armed officers were deployed to conduct a search of the area. "We are continuing our search for him, we would like to reassure people that this is believed to be an isolated incident."

Extra patrols will be in the area.

This was a violent assault and will have been very traumatising for the victim or those witnessing it. Using or carrying a weapon of any description is never acceptable, and we will not tolerate offences like this. “We believe that there may have been a number of young people in the area last night and that they may have witnessed this assault. Detective Inspector Gail Hurley, Lincolnshire Police

She added: 'We’d be particularly keen to see any mobile phone video footage which might have been recorded.”