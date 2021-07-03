NHS staff protest in Sheffield over pay and privatisation

Play video

Report by Emma Wilkinson

NHS workers in Sheffield held a demonstration in the city centre today for a restorative pay rise, safe staffing and against the privatisation of the NHS.

Nurses United say "NHS workers have lost 20% of their pay since 2010, which is why they are fighting and demanding a 15% pay rise. NHS staff state that being undervalued and overworked has led to understaffed wards and burnt out staff. "

At the demonstration NHS workers shared their experiences and feelings.

Dr John Puntis, Keep our NHS Public Co-chair said:

“NHS and care staff have looked after us all brilliantly during the pandemic despite desperate staff shortages, and sickness in their own ranks including 1500 deaths from coronavirus infection. The public was very unhappy when government suggested that a1% pay rise would be adequate recognition for all their efforts. On the 3rd July we stand with many around the country demanding a substantial pay rise for health and care workers, safe staffing levels and an end to wasteful privatisation.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

“The NHS is not and never will be for sale to the private sector, whether overseas or domestic. The NHS will always be free at the point of use and no one will ever be excluded from treatment because of the cost.

“This year, the government has committed to providing NHS staff with a pay uplift at a time when uplifts in the wider public sector have been paused. In doing so, the government is acknowledging the extraordinary work of NHS staff through the pandemic.”