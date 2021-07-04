Euro 2020: Celebrations in Yorkshire as England beat Ukraine

Football players and fans from Yorkshire celebrated after England won their big make-or-break Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Ukraine in Rome last night.

The 4-0 victory for Gareth Southgate's team mean England have reached the semi-finals for first time in 25 years.

For those watching in Yorkshire, all eyes would have been on Sheffield-born Harry Maguire who was at the centre of the action during Tuesday night's match against Germany. He scored the second goal after half time.

Jeff Pedley, 35, a teacher originally from Beverley, East Yorkshire, described it as the "best game I've ever been to."

He added: "I started a chant at one stage: 'Is this Wembley in disguise?', because as the game went on, it started to feel more and more like home.

"So many passionate and proud England fans. I had to pinch myself and soak it up. I think we all realised winning 4-0 in a quarter final does not come along often, whoever you are."

More than 60,000 football fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley if they have a negative Covid-19 test or prove they are double vaccinated.

This could lead to some of the largest crowds in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

All ticket holders will be required to have a negative coronavirus test or provide proof of two doses of a vaccine 14 days before a game.