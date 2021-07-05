Kim Leadbeater to take up her seat in the House of Commons

The new Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater will be sworn in at parliament this afternoon.

She's expected to be greeted by the Labour leader Keir Starmer before taking her seat in the house of commons.

The sister of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was elected on Thursday, beating her Conservative rival by just 323 votes.

Kim Leadbeater follows in the footsteps of her murdered sister Jo Cox

Ms Leadbeater says her election brings 'real hope' for the Labour Party and gives a 'lot of optimism for the future.'

Jo Cox was killed in her constituency in 2016.