Man charged with murdering ex-partner and her young son appears in court

A man charged with murdering his ex-partner and her young son in Lincolnshire has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Daniel Boulton, 29, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is accused of stabbing Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at a house in Louth, on May 31st.Another young child was found at the home unhurt.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link, he spoke only to confirm his name. He faces two charges of murder, one charge of assault with intent to resist arrest and a further charge of burglary.

No charges were put to Boulton and Judge John Pini QC remanded him in custody to appear back before Lincoln Crown Court on September 27th for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date was set for January 10th next year. It's expected to last between three to four weeks.