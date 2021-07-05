Herm is like home to the dad from Rotherham living the life on 'paradise' island
It's fair to say over the last year or so many of us have thought about running away to a remote island to escape it all.
Well that's exactly what Craig Senior from Rotherham has done - he's started a new life on the tiny island of Herm in the English Channel.
Craig is the Chief Executive Officer of Herm Island Limited - a group set up to manage the island for its trustees who rent it from the States of Guernsey.
His job is to promote tourism to the island so it can become economically self sufficient. He landed the job in 2019 and says despite being over 300 miles away from Yorkshire Herm is like home...
Which is just as well as Craig's daughters go to the primary school which has just one classroom and seven pupils. Sailing and trips to the beach are part of the curriculum.
There are no cars in Herm. It's just over a mile long and just under half a mile wide and according to the last census has a population of just sixty.
There's also two pubs, a hotel and and an 11th century chapel. Some of its most beloved residents are its puffins, with the islands south cliffs serving as Europe's most southerly puffin colony.
Craig says he gets back about twice a year to watch Rotherham United, but there is plenty in Herm to remind him of home.
The island went in to lockdown twice during the pandemic but remained covid-free. Some of that time was used to carry out improvements and refurbishments before it opened its doors again in March.
During peak season here the number of residents can swell to 150. For Craig who gets to live here permanently though, he says he feels as if he's won the lottery. And you can see just how beautiful the island is in Adam Fowlers's report below.