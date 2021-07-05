Herm is like home to the dad from Rotherham living the life on 'paradise' island

It's fair to say over the last year or so many of us have thought about running away to a remote island to escape it all.

Well that's exactly what Craig Senior from Rotherham has done - he's started a new life on the tiny island of Herm in the English Channel.

Craig is the Chief Executive Officer of Herm Island Limited - a group set up to manage the island for its trustees who rent it from the States of Guernsey.

Living the life: Craig Senior Credit: Herm Island Limited

His job is to promote tourism to the island so it can become economically self sufficient. He landed the job in 2019 and says despite being over 300 miles away from Yorkshire Herm is like home...

If you go to the north of the island it's like the Caribbean, in the middle it's like the Yorkshire Moors through the middle of it and in the south it's like the Pembrokeshire coast. Beautiful beaches, tranquil great beaches, fantastic walks. It's a bit like going back to the 1980a, it's the perfect place for bringing families. Craig Senior, Chief Executive Officer of Herm Island Limited

Which is just as well as Craig's daughters go to the primary school which has just one classroom and seven pupils. Sailing and trips to the beach are part of the curriculum.

There are no cars in Herm. It's just over a mile long and just under half a mile wide and according to the last census has a population of just sixty.

Island paradise Credit: PA

There's also two pubs, a hotel and and an 11th century chapel. Some of its most beloved residents are its puffins, with the islands south cliffs serving as Europe's most southerly puffin colony.

Craig says he gets back about twice a year to watch Rotherham United, but there is plenty in Herm to remind him of home.

It reminds me a lot of Yorkshire and Rotherham people are very honest and very open you know. I don't have locks on the doors in my house and most of the residents don't lock their doors, it's very very open and relaxing. You can go in to a pub and soon have a chat within five or ten seconds it's just like being in South Yorkshire but a bit warmer Craig Senior

The island went in to lockdown twice during the pandemic but remained covid-free. Some of that time was used to carry out improvements and refurbishments before it opened its doors again in March.

During peak season here the number of residents can swell to 150. For Craig who gets to live here permanently though, he says he feels as if he's won the lottery. And you can see just how beautiful the island is in Adam Fowlers's report below.