The mother of Libby Squire, the University of Hull student who was murdered two years ago, is calling for low-level sex offenders to go through treatment programmes to prevent their crimes getting worse.

Libby was raped and killed by Pawel Relowicz - who dumped her body in the river Hull. He'd already committed a string of sexually motivated offences.

Now Lisa Squire is calling for a change in the law - to give therapy to low level sex offenders - to prevent their crimes from escalating. Lisa also wants to encourage more women to report low-level sex offences when they're committed.

The Hull MP Diana Johnson is now hoping to meet Ministers to press for earlier intervention in sex crime cases - while the government puts together its 'violence against women and girls strategy.' See Michael Billington's report above.