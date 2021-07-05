Workers at Airedale Hospital vote for strike action

Workers at Airedale Hospital in Keighley have voted to take strike action in a dispute over pay.

The GMB union says staff at AGH Solutions are being offered different rates of pay for doing the same job.

It says those whose contracts were transferred from Airdale NHS Foundation Trust in 2018 are paid differently to new workers who are started at lower rates.

Joseph Wheatley from the GMB Union said members had reached the end of their tether.

AGH Solutions said that while some of its staff ARE on different terms and conditions as a result of employment regulations it believes it treats all its staff fairly - adding it's hoped a resolution can be found before the proposed strike on July 19th.