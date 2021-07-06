Barcelona's Junior Firpo signs four year deal with Leeds United

Leeds United have confirmed they have signed Junior Firpo on a four year deal for an undisclosed fee from FC Barcelona

The 24 year old left back made 41 appearances in two seasons in all competitions for the Spanish Giants playing alongside ranks of footballing superstars Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

It comes on the back of the departure of Gjanni Alioski who left the club after four years yesterday.

It is hoped Firpo's signing will help strengthen the squad as they prepare to enter into their second season in the premier league.