Down’s syndrome campaigner challenges abortion laws

Report by Adam Fowler

A viral video has been put together by Wouldn't Change A Thing - a charity set up to challenge negative perceptions of Down Syndrome. Taking part was Julie Britton and her daughter.

Julie supports efforts to change the law when it comes to abortions. Currently, it's legal to terminate a pregnancy right up to the birth if the baby has Down Syndrome, even though it's only allowed up to twenty-four weeks in most other cases. Julie Britton says it's unacceptable and must change.

At the High Court in London today, campaigners are trying to change things. A judicial review has begun effectively taking the government to court for a law that campaigners have described as "downright discriminatory".

The Department of Health says it can't comment on ongoing legal proceedings, but that it's for Parliament to decide the circumstances under which abortions should take place. The case continues at the High Court.