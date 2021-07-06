Euro 2020: Divided loyalties for York family as England prepare to do battle with Denmark
Video report by Chris Dawkes
As England and Denmark prepare to do battle in the Euros semi final sparks have been flying at one home in Yorkshire.
Stine Blowers is Danish. Her husband Mark is English. And their three children will all be cheering on the Danes at Wembley tomorrow night.
Staying at home in York is dad Mark.The sole England supporter in a family divided.
Mark said: "Well I'm just hoping the rest of the family will see sense at some point."
Stine moved to the UK 30 years ago and never left.
Her three children - Natasha, Katarina and Tristan - were born here but are all big Denmark fans.
Natasha said:" I've lived in Denmark for three and a half years. The support out there for the team is incredible - I feel more connected to it. My friends are very Danish based out there. It does have you going through a bit of an identity crisis. Which one do I feel more affiliated with? Denmark win this time."
Stine said : "As Tristan our son says tomorrow is going to be a win-win really because it will be our second team that will go through to the final."
Natasha, Stine, Katarina and Tristan will be some of the five thousand or so Denmark fans at Wembley tomorrow night.
Mark will be one of the millions watching at home hoping his family have a night to forget.
England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final
When is the match happening?
The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
When is the final?
The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.