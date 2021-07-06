Play video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

As England and Denmark prepare to do battle in the Euros semi final sparks have been flying at one home in Yorkshire.

Stine Blowers is Danish. Her husband Mark is English. And their three children will all be cheering on the Danes at Wembley tomorrow night.

Staying at home in York is dad Mark.The sole England supporter in a family divided.

Mark said: "Well I'm just hoping the rest of the family will see sense at some point."

Stine moved to the UK 30 years ago and never left.

Her three children - Natasha, Katarina and Tristan - were born here but are all big Denmark fans.

Natasha said:" I've lived in Denmark for three and a half years. The support out there for the team is incredible - I feel more connected to it. My friends are very Danish based out there. It does have you going through a bit of an identity crisis. Which one do I feel more affiliated with? Denmark win this time."

Stine said : "As Tristan our son says tomorrow is going to be a win-win really because it will be our second team that will go through to the final."

Natasha, Stine, Katarina and Tristan will be some of the five thousand or so Denmark fans at Wembley tomorrow night.

Mark will be one of the millions watching at home hoping his family have a night to forget.