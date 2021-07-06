Play video

Video report by Martin Fisher

A man from Lincolnshire with incurable lung disease says he has no clue how long he has left to live after waiting over fifteen months for a check up.

Ron Flewett, from Torksey, has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and would usually be seen every few months. But when the pandemic hit his lung unit was completely shut down.

Mr Flewett said:" We did not go out of the house for 15 months and being told by your treating hospital that the clinic is closed for a period of time if you've got any problems phone 999 or go to the hospital, it felt lonely, you felt scared."

It comes as new figures show the number of people waiting for an appointment has reached over a 100,000.

A quarter of people diagnosed with lung conditions in the past year had to wait six months for a diagnosis while one in five had to wait longer than a year for diagnosis and one in five people on waiting lists have been waiting more than a year for the care they need.

Ron is on the waiting list for a lung transplant and hopes it could happen soon.

The government says it is investing £9.6 billion towards NHS recovery from Covid-19.