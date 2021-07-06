Play video

What a night it was on Saturday - England thrashing Ukraine four-nil to make it through to the semi finals of the European Championship - the first time they've scored four goals in a tournament knockout match since 1966 - and we know what happened then

And the man who has us all dreaming that football is coming home once again is Gareth Southgate - who as we know, lives in Harrogate. But what you probably don't know is his connection to one school in Bradford. Chris Dawkes has the story