The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have opened a walkway in his memory at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate where he was honorary colonel.

Sir Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore cut the ribbon on the walkway with her husband Colin and their children. The family were visiting the college two days after laying Sir Tom to rest in the family grave in Keighley.

Mrs Ingram-Moore said:

"It's just an incredible moment to be back here.

"There's no question in our minds that two of the proudest moments for my father in the last year of his life were being knighted by the Queen and becoming the honorary colonel of the Harrogate Army Foundation College.

She added: "His pride was immense and we, the family, hope to continue the legacy and connection for as long as the Army want us to."

A plaque that was unveiled during the grand opening of a walkway dedicated to Captain Tom Credit: PA Images

Sir Tom, who served as an Army officer in the Second World War, visited the college twice last year and Mrs Ingram-Moore said every moment was "peppered with absolute joy".

The college's commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Simon Farebrother said the walkway was only one way Sir Tom would be remembered.

He said the Captain Sir Tom Moore Trophy for charitable endeavour would also be awarded to outstanding junior soldiers.

The Army veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, died in Bedford Hospital on 2 February.