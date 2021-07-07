Fans across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire react to England match

Play video

Fans at Lincoln Castle roar loudly and throw their beers in the air.

England's Euro 2020 hopes have been given renewed hope after equalising against Denmark at Wembley.

Supporters at fan zones in Lincoln and Barnsley were sparked into life following England's equaliser.

Fans began chanting and standing up following Raheem Sterling's goal.

Play video

Fans at Penistone Church FC cheer as Denmark captain scores an own goal.

Every England attack was met with chants and songs and fans looked optimistic following the equaliser.

Should England win, it will be the first time the men's team has made it to a major final since the 1966 World Cup, which they won.

Italy await the winners in the final at Wembley.