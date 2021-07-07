Football fever hits Yorkshire and Lincolnshire ahead of England semi-final match

England football fans across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are preparing to cheer their team to victory in tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, which could see the team within touching distance of victory on the European stage for the first time in more than half a century.

The Yorkshire stars of the England side are already inspiring the region's next generation.

Among them are pupils at defender Kyle Walker's old primary school in Sheffield - he's one of several of our players expected to be in the starting line up. The youngsters at Porter Croft Primary in Sharrow will be watching along with millions of others.

Play video

Families have been decorating their homes and faces ahead of the huge game:

Credit: Photograph from Janie Khan

Jamie Sheldon from Sheffield surprised his son with a ticket to Wembley and he had quite the reaction:

Cheering on from home in Hull, will be these supporters from the city's Danish Church.

They've been digging out hats from Euro 92 when Denmark won, in the hope it'll bring good luck. Tonight's game will be a particularly tense affair for Englishman Andy and his Danish wife Anne.

Play video

Three Lions supporters are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens today, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown with Denmark later will hope to create a typically partisan, and very loud, atmosphere.

Atomic Kitten were joined by a brass band from Leeds to perform their revamped version of Whole Again ahead of England's semi-final against Denmark.

The song has become a crowd anthem at games, with fans changing the lyrics to: "Southgate you're the one, you still turn me on, football's coming home again."

Credit: PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those urging the England team on, saying: “Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home!”