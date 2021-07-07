Football fever hits Yorkshire and Lincolnshire ahead of England semi-final match
England football fans across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are preparing to cheer their team to victory in tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, which could see the team within touching distance of victory on the European stage for the first time in more than half a century.
The Yorkshire stars of the England side are already inspiring the region's next generation.
Among them are pupils at defender Kyle Walker's old primary school in Sheffield - he's one of several of our players expected to be in the starting line up. The youngsters at Porter Croft Primary in Sharrow will be watching along with millions of others.
Families have been decorating their homes and faces ahead of the huge game:
Jamie Sheldon from Sheffield surprised his son with a ticket to Wembley and he had quite the reaction:
Cheering on from home in Hull, will be these supporters from the city's Danish Church.
They've been digging out hats from Euro 92 when Denmark won, in the hope it'll bring good luck. Tonight's game will be a particularly tense affair for Englishman Andy and his Danish wife Anne.
Three Lions supporters are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens today, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown with Denmark later will hope to create a typically partisan, and very loud, atmosphere.
Atomic Kitten were joined by a brass band from Leeds to perform their revamped version of Whole Again ahead of England's semi-final against Denmark.
The song has become a crowd anthem at games, with fans changing the lyrics to: "Southgate you're the one, you still turn me on, football's coming home again."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those urging the England team on, saying: “Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home!”
England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final
When is the match happening?
The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
When is the final?
The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.