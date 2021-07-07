Funding for wind turbine manufacturer to create 750 jobs on the Humber

Up to 750 jobs are being created in offshore wind production at the Able Marine Energy Park on the Humber.

750 direct jobs to be created by 2030

SeAH Wind Ltd will receive funding towards a new £117 million monopile foundation factory at the Humber site - creating hundreds of direct jobs by 2030. The financial backing was revealed by Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today.

The funding is coming from part of the Government’s £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme.

The new production facility is described as substantially boosting the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base, supplying essential components to British offshore wind farms across the UK, as well as for export around the world.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

"Wind is one of the UK's greatest natural assets and we're a world-leader in offshore wind energy. With the largest installed capacity of offshore wind in the world, we are determined to grow and nurture a strong, world-class manufacturing base so British businesses and our workforce can fully seize the economic benefits being a windy island nation brings.

"Today's investments will not only put the wind in the sails of the UK's industrial heartlands, creating and supporting thousands of good quality jobs, they will also benefit the whole of Britain as we work to onshore more manufacturers, attract inward investment and ramp up export opportunities."