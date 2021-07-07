Kevin Sinfield completes marathon on 'Rob Burrow Day'

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has completed yet another marathon as his fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association reaches nearly £3 million.

Kevin Sinfield OBE took to the streets of Saddleworth and completed the run in 3 hours and 20 minutes. The marathon is part of a day of celebrations to mark the seventh day of the seventh month which the Rhinos have declared as 'Rob Burrow Day'.

Leeds Rhinos will be celebrating Rob’s career throughout the day via their social media channels and encouraging fans and the MND community to come together using the hashtag #ThankYouRob.

The club hopes to gather a collective show of support and love for the courage Burrow's has displayed since his diagnosis.

In a Tweet, Rob thanked the public for their 'wonderful comments'.

The MND Association announced Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield as two new patrons today and acknowledged them both for their valiant fundraising efforts.

Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days last December to raise money for the MND association and to support Rob Burrow's family.