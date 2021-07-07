South Yorkshire Police awarded £1 million in funding to tackle violent crime

South Yorkshire Police have been awarded £1 million in funding to tackle violent crime within the county.

The 'grip' funding was awarded by The Home Office to support police action in areas with the highest reported rates of violence.

The funding will be used to facilitate additional patrols each day, from a dedicated team of police officers and is available until March 2022.

Superintendent Colin McFarlane, from the Problem Solving and Crime Prevention Programme said:

In response to this funding we have introduced targeted patrols across the county, in addition to the usual neighbourhood policing activity that communities will be used to seeing... We are committed to protecting the public and welcome the opportunity to increase the operational response to violence in South Yorkshire. Superintendent Colin McFarlane

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said:

“The extra high visibility patrols will provide intense engagement time between the officers and the community along with targeted work to rapidly reduce levels of violent crime within these areas.

“However, if we are to rid South Yorkshire of serious violence, we need a two pronged approach: we must come down heavily on the organised crime gangs and we must also divert young people away from involvement with gangs and violence in the first place."