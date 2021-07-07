A football-crazy England fan from South Yorkshire who now owns a bar in Denmark says battle lines have been drawn as his customers and Danish girlfriend - who also runs the business - get ready to cheer on a rival team.

Sheffield-born Dean Coles has been decking out the O'Neill's Irish bar in Assens with both England and Denmark flags ahead of tonight's Euros semi-finals clash - but donning a vibrant red and white novelty hat, he says he isn't afraid to go all-out in supporting his side.

But Dean's confidence in a 2-0 England victory has raised some eyebrows though, not least from his partner Betsy.

She said: "I think I'm going to be really disappointed if Denmark loses, and afterwards I will be happy on Dean's behalf, but we're not going to be friends this evening..."

And Dean says there will be high stakes all round, whatever the score at the final whistle.He said: "I promise to give everybody in the bar a shot if Denmark wins, and if England wins, I expect everybody to buy me a drink. We'll see how that goes though!"