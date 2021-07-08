Atomic Kitten on why 'Southgate is the One'

Play video

Calendar sports correspondent Chris Dawkes met up with Atomic Kittens Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton outside Wembley.

They've just re-released their 2001 single 'Whole Again' with a special twist for Euro 2020 - declaring. "Southgate you're the one, you still turn me on, football's coming home again."

On making the recording, only this Monday, Liz said: "It was just to be a part of it, we didn't expect this, it's gone a bit nuts," with Natasha adding: "It's nice to bring a bit of Girl Power into the mix with all this testosterone going on".