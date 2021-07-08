Back to the schools where England's heroes honed their skills

Play video

We've been back to the primary schools of two of Yorkshire's England heroes - Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker.

Born and bred in Leeds, Kalvin is the local lad done good and from an early age his love for football was clear to see from his teachers at Whingate Primary in Armley.

Here he is as a fresh faced 11-year-old with his beaming smile with teachers Miss Loney and Miss Newton.

Arif Ahmed caught up with his former teachers - they've described him as the 'midfield dynamo' of the school team and a 'humble person who hasn't let fame go to his head.

Meanwhile Emma Wilkinson has been to Kyle Walker's old school - Porter Croft Primary in Sheffield where the next generation were using him as their inspiration as they took part in the school sports day.

