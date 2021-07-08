Wild scenes of celebrations in pubs, fanzones and homes across our region as England reach the final
David Hirst reports on an evening of elation for the nation as England reached the final of a major football tournament for the first time in 55 years- and fans across the Calendar region partied like there was no final on Sunday.
WARNING OF FLASH PHOTOGRAPHY
Just a word of warning though watch out for some flash photography in David's report as he brings us the wild scenes of celebrations in pubs, fanzones and homes across our region.