Excitement builds across Calendar region ahead of Sunday's Euro final

Excitement is building across the Calendar region as fans prepare to cheer on the England team in Sunday's Euro 2020 final. It's the first time England has reached a major final since 1966.

The groundsman at an East Yorkshire school thought he would add to the euphoria surrounding England’s semi-final victory in the Euro 2020 tournament.

Football fan Paul Robinson got up early on Thursday morning to create the official UEFA Euro 2020 logo along with the wording, 1966-2021 It's Coming Home, and the flags of England and Italy, ahead of Sunday’s final and in plain view of passers-by at South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College.

Paul Robinson has worked at the school for 22 years Credit: MEN Media

Paul said: "I just printed off an A4 sheet and painted the design freehand. I always have paint in at the school as, usually at the end of term, we have sports day and I have to paint a full-size running track on the field."

He added: "We are quite fortunate in that we have a bit of a bank at the front of the school where I’ve been able to paint the Euro 2020 design, I had most of the colours apart from purple, so I had to improvise.”

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

Elsewhere, pupils from Masham C.E. Primary School in Ripon, North Yorkshire have this good luck message for the squad:

Meanwhile, pupils from Cavendish Primary School in Hull shared this video:

Alison McCardle's seven-month-old granddaughter is getting into the spirit with this outfit, made by Alison herself:

Seven-month-old England fan has her specially made tutu at the ready Credit: Alison McCardle

Sam Fieldhouse says: "Just had to wear my ‘water’ leg this week to support the lads!!!! COME ON ENGLAND"

Sam is getting into the spirit. Credit: Sam Fieldhouse

James Macdonald's 78-year-old granddad from Holmfirth, who started doing daily vlogs at the beginning of the pandemic, has recreated his own rendition of "Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)".

West Yorkshire leaders urge caution

Ahead of the game this weekend, West Yorkshire leaders are encouraging people to remain cautious when watching the match with others, whether at home or at a venue, as COVID-19 rates continue to rise across the region.

West Yorkshire Prepared, the region’s Local Resilience Forum, is urging people to continue following the guidance to keep themselves and others protected against the virus. Kersten England, Chief Executive of Bradford Council and co-Chair of West Yorkshire Prepared, said:

If you’re heading out or you have friends round to watch the game, please continue to follow the Covid guidelines – wash your hands, wear a face covering if in a crowd or enclosed space and try to keep your distance from those not in your household. And if possible, stay outside as fresh air helps to blow away Covid particles. Kersten England, Chief Executive of Bradford Council, co-Chair of West Yorkshire Prepared

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, added: