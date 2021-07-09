Harry Maguire's hometown of Mosborough flying flags with pride ahead of Euro final
Fans across our region are dealing with a mixture of anxiety, excitement and pride for the England's squad ahead of the Euro 2020 final this weekend.
Just outside of Sheffield, the flags are flying high with pride in Harry Maguire's home village of Mosborough, where the England defender is unsurprisingly a local hero.
One of the village's tanning salons remembers Harry from when he used to "pop in to say hello".
The owner of 2Ways 2Tan, Sharron Naseby, told ITV Calendar; "His brothers used to pop on and have a little sun bed, Harry used to pop in and say hello. Didn't go on the beds himself, but he always used to pop in and have a chat.
"People are talking about him all the time, there's pictures everywhere, the flags are up, it's caused a bit of a buzz and everybody's happy, cheerful and smiling."
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.