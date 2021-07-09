Fans across our region are dealing with a mixture of anxiety, excitement and pride for the England's squad ahead of the Euro 2020 final this weekend.

Just outside of Sheffield, the flags are flying high with pride in Harry Maguire's home village of Mosborough, where the England defender is unsurprisingly a local hero.

One of the village's tanning salons remembers Harry from when he used to "pop in to say hello".

The owner of 2Ways 2Tan, Sharron Naseby, told ITV Calendar; "His brothers used to pop on and have a little sun bed, Harry used to pop in and say hello. Didn't go on the beds himself, but he always used to pop in and have a chat.

"People are talking about him all the time, there's pictures everywhere, the flags are up, it's caused a bit of a buzz and everybody's happy, cheerful and smiling."