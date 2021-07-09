Leeds family divided over who to support as England take on Italy in Euro final

Play video

Watch Rachel Townsend's report

Anticipation is building across the region and the nation as England prepare to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

But for one family in Leeds, there's an added bit of tension amid the pre-match build up.

Dad, Fabio Rua is from Milan and runs an Italian restaurant in Sheffield. Meanwhile, mum, Katie is from Yorkshire, so it's a case of divided loyalties for their children Miles and Matilda.

Matilda and Miles are divided over who to support Credit: ITV Calendar

Katie is trying her best to get both Matilda and Miles into red and white. She told ITV Calendar: "Obviously I'm England. These two have got their Italian shirts on today but every time they get in the car I have It's Coming Home on repeat, so come Sunday they might have their England shirts on."

Matilda is still undecided, she says: "I'm just supporting whoever wins." She added: "When my English granddad asks me who I'm supporting, I'm going to say England, but if my Italian granddad asks me, I'm going to say Italy."

Confidence is high in the Italian camp and Fabio has already set his sights on a victorious Monday morning: "If Italy wins I'm expecting nothing less than an English breakfast, served in bed."