Anyone hoping to get their first or second Covid-19 vaccination will be able to turn up to Sheffield Arena and the Octagon Centre without an appointment from tomorrow (Saturday 10 July).

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has announced that anyone aged 18 and above can turn up for a jab from Saturday, without a booking.

Both sites will be able to give Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines for both first and second doses, (available 8 weeks after their first jab) and are open 7 days a week 8am – 5pm.

All individual vaccinations are given in a private booth and there will be lots of vaccine slots available at both centres all day, every day.

The trust says healthcare professionals will be on hand to answer any concerns or questions about being vaccinated.

Medical Director at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Jennifer Hill, said:

It has never been easier to get a COVID vaccination and with cases of the virus rapidly rising and the upcoming lifting of many restrictions which we all want to enjoy, it makes sense to pop along to either the Arena or Sheffield Octagon Centre and get protected. In the last few weeks we have seen a rise in the number of people coming into hospital with Covid. Dr Jennifer Hill, Medical Director, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

She added: "Many of these patients have not been vaccinated which is such a shame when it really is so easy to get a jab now.

"From 16th August, the government has announced that people who have had both jabs will not have to self-isolate if they have been in contact with a person who has the virus which is another very practical reason to come along and get vaccinated.

"Let’s have a really good summer by protecting ourselves and each other."