A teenager has been found guilty of the murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi in Hull last year. Mr Balouchi was stabbed to death in Peel Street on 7 October 2020.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday 9 July, alongside four other men charged in connection with the murder of Mr Balouchi.

Peter Balog, 22, pleaded guilty to the murder of Abdullah Balouchi part way through the trial Credit: Humberside Police

Peter Balog, 22, from Scunthorpe, Abdul Al-Amundi, 33, of Cambridge Street, Hull, Khalid Aadan, 19, and Mohamed Aaden, also 19, of Pendrill Street, Hull, and a 17-year-old boy all appeared in court on Friday.

Peter Balog already pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Balouchi part way through the trial, which began at the beginning of June. The remaining defendants pleaded not guilty.

Khalid Aadan was found guilty of manslaughter. Credit: Humberside Police

Today, the jury returned further verdicts; the 17 year old boy was found guilty of murder. Khalid and Mohammed Aadan were both found guilty of manslaughter. The jury found Abdul Al-Amundi not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

They are due to be sentenced on Tuesday 30 August at Hull Crown Court.

Mohamed Aaden was found guilty of manslaughter Credit: Humberside Police

Following the trial, the Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent, Bob Clark said;

Before I speak about those convicted, I want to first and foremost pay tribute to the family of Abdullah Balouchi. Abdullah’s family and especially his father, Farouk, has been a huge and valued support throughout our investigation. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent, Bob Clark

He added: " In the months since Abdullah’s death, he has shown remarkable fortitude in the face of all consuming heartache, supporting both his family in their grief and our investigation team.

"Abdullah was a promising college student with a bright future ahead of him who was needlessly and senselessly murdered at the hands of a group of young criminals, intent on evil.”

"Peter Balog pleaded guilty during the course of the trial, owning up to his part in delivering the fatal blow which killed Abdullah.

"The other three defendants were convicted following the jury’s verdicts of guilty. I am obviously pleased with the outcome of the trial and hope that when sentencing is passed on Tuesday 30 August 2021, that it reflects the seriousness of this crime.

"The investigation into Abdullah’s murder will continue on the basis there are still outstanding offenders. The investigation team will not stop until these final pieces of the jigsaw are in place and those individuals are brought to justice. "