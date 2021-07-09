Wakefield parents urged to be vigilant after cannabis-laced sweets discovered

Police in Wakefield are warning residents to be aware after a large quantity of cannabis-laced sweets were seized.

Officers carried out two warrants at industrial premises in the Horbury area on 1 July as part of an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of cannabis edibles. A large amount of drugs and cash were recovered, including sweets which had been infused with cannabis, sweets waiting to be infused as well as professional packaging machines, extensive packaging, a large quantity of cash and cannabis.

A further warrant was executed in the Wrenthorpe area on Monday 5 July, resulting in further seizures of cannabis edibles and the arrest of a further suspect.

DS Heather Shearer from West Yorkshire Police said:

Over the past few days we have executed a number of warrants which have resulted in significant seizures of cannabis-laced sweets in the area. As with all illegal drugs, what we have seized could be potentially dangerous, particularly if taken by children, especially as they could easily be mistaken for normal sweets. DS Heather Shearer, West Yorkshire Police

She added: "I would urge parents and teenagers to be vigilant and if they are concerned or have any further information to contact the police.

"We would also like to reassure residents that we take all offences involving drugs and production very seriously and through the proactive work carried out over the past few days, we have taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets of Wakefield."

Police say four people have been arrested and bailed. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire police on 101.