Barbecue safety warning ahead of England match from emergency services

Emergency services are warning people across the region to think about their safety before, during and after the Euro 2020 final.

Dry and sunny weather has been forecast in some areas which is likely to lead to many people watching the game outdoors.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service says people need to take particular care around barbecues and fire pits.

On such a big occasion get out, have some fun and make sure you do it safely. The advice is to keep barbecues in a well ventilated area. Make sure that it is fully cooled down before storing it and we advise never to store hot ashes inside a wheelie bin when disposing of them. Be careful not to leave it unattended. Make sure that someone is fully concentrating on the barbecue at all times. Karl Swales, Firefighter - West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Lincolnshire Police are also warning people to be sensible during the evening. Officers say even though they were only called to fewer than 20 football related incidents during Wednesday's semi-final, they want reduce that number. They say large groups can be a particular concern.