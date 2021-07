A civic reception will be held in Sheffield to pay tribute to the achievements of three local players in the England team.

Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all from the Steel City.

Kyle Walker Credit: PA Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Maguire Credit: PA Images

The Lord Mayor will host a civic reception so Sheffield can show their appreciation.

Sheffield is the home of football and we are rightly proud. I am absolutely thrilled to be able to invite Harry, Kyle and Dominic to a civic reception once they’ve got over the excitement of the Euros! Well done, lads.” The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Cllr Gail Smith