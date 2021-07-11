An Italian restaurant in Leeds is preparing to host diners to watch the Euro final between England and Italy.

But whilst most of the staff are Italian, the majority of the customers will be cheering for England.

Restaurant manager Lorenzo Ciarrocca said: "I would be happy with any result because I like this country. I'm Italian, of course I want Italy to win, but I'm going to support my English guests as well."

Head waiter Giacomo Perfetto has an English mother and an Italian father.

"My dad was the football fanatic so I was always swayed towards his side but I'm happy for England to be in the final."