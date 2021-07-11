England fans share their plans for watching Euro 2020 final
England fans across our region have spent the day preparing to watch the biggest football match their team have played in for half a century.
Brigg's Young Farmers are meeting for the first time since the pandemic to watch the game together in a specially decorated barn.
Many houses have been decorated, including this one in Haworth near Keighley which has been covered in a large ribbon to make a St George cross flag.
Some pets are even getting dressed up for the game - notably this chameleon named Boris, owned by Sally Pearson.
Martin Fisher has spent the day seeing how more people are preparing for the game: