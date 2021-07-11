England fans share their plans for watching Euro 2020 final

England fans across our region have spent the day preparing to watch the biggest football match their team have played in for half a century.

Brigg's Young Farmers are meeting for the first time since the pandemic to watch the game together in a specially decorated barn.

Brigg Young Farmers have prepared their barn to watch the match

Many houses have been decorated, including this one in Haworth near Keighley which has been covered in a large ribbon to make a St George cross flag.

A house in Oakworth near Keighley has been decorated with a very large piece of ribbon.

Some pets are even getting dressed up for the game - notably this chameleon named Boris, owned by Sally Pearson.

The chameleon might blend into the background but his England hat certainly doesn't. Credit: Picture from Sally Pearson

Martin Fisher has spent the day seeing how more people are preparing for the game: