Great Yorkshire Show returning after a year's absence

The Great Yorkshire Show gets underway this week, which has been further adapted to meet Covid-safe guidelines from the Government.

Following the rise in cases due to the Delta variant, show organisers have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to ensure the event can meet strict criteria to go ahead safely.

Credit: PA

Further control measures have been put in place to ensure the event is as Covid safe as possible.

Opening hours have been extended so the Show will now run from 8.00am to 6.00pm Tuesday 13 July to Friday 16 July.

Capacity has been limited to a maximum of 26,000 people a day to minimise any potential crowding and to ensure social distancing can be maintained at all times throughout the site.

Credit: PA

The Show will welcome a total of 104,000 people in total over the already extended four days, instead of the usual 135,000 visitors over three days.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to have a Lateral Flow Device test before they come to the Show as part of the “Test before you Travel” campaign.

Visitors are also requested to download the NHS app before arriving in order to be able to scan QR codes where necessary, such as hospitality areas.

Credit: GYS

Tickets for the Show are this year in advance only and visitors are asked to print out e-tickets to help with social distancing at the gates. You will not be able to enter the Show without a ticket – they will not be available on the Gates.

This will be a very special Great Yorkshire Show and one we are all so looking forward to after these difficult times. Show Director Charles Mills

It will be a slightly different show to normal but we have done our best to bring you an event which will fly the flag for farming and celebrate our industry.”

The safety of the public, exhibitors and their animals, staff, volunteers and everyone who is part of the show is paramount. Nigel Pulling, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society

We continue to work closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to deliver a Covid safe event.

Key information:

Advance tickets only and capping total capacity to 26,000 a day.

Opening hours 8am - 6pm.

As much as possible the show will be outside.

Reducing the Grandstand capacity to 25% - 30% with tickets purchased in advance.

• Extra security to disperse any crowding.

• One-way system around the Food Hall.

• Enhanced cleaning.