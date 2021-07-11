Kalvin Phillips' mum sends good luck message ahead of final

Mum Lindsay Crosby has wished her son Kalvin Phillips good luck ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The Leeds United midfielder has played every game so far for England and is expected to be in the starting XI for tonight's final.

Phillips has played every game for England in the Euros Credit: PA

England go into the final at Wembley hoping to win their first major trophy since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Speaking to Leeds United mum Lindsay posted a message to her son wishing him the best of luck.

She said, 'After everything that's been going on with your gran, just play your best and enjoy it love. We're all proud of you, whatever happens we're just so proud of you. Love you.'

In the video, friends, family and team mates all wish Phillips luck ahead of the final.

There was even a message from Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani, who said he was proud of the way he has represented the club.

He said, 'Congratulations, you have done an amazing tournament, I had no doubt you could perform so well, just as you do for Leeds United.

Radrizzani continued, 'I should wish you good luck but obviously you are playing against Italy and it is not easy for me to tell you good luck. I want to tell you i'm so proud how you have represented Leeds United and how you've represented Yorkshire in general.'