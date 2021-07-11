Promising young footballers in Rotherham give their predictions for the Euro 2021 final
Youngsters at Rotherham United's community training ground have been giving their verdict ahead of the England game.
Confidence was high amongst the promising footballers and several say they hope to play for England one day.
But one family at the ground have divided loyalties as mum Daniella Green is half Italian and intends to watch the match at her dad's house whilst her husband Ryan and three children stay at home