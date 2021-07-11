Red Arrows send good luck to England ahead of match flypast
The Red Arrows have sent a good luck message to the England football team ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final against Italy.
The display team, based at RAF Scampton, will be performing a flypast at Wembley stadium shortly before the game kicks off at 8pm.
In a message posted on Twitter, the Red Arrows commanding officer has congratulated the England team on reaching the final.
The distinctive red hawk jets will take off from Bournemouth shortly before 7:30pm, flying on to London and then back to their base in Lincolnshire.