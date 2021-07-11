Red Arrows send good luck to England ahead of match flypast

The Red Arrows have sent a good luck message to the England football team ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The display team, based at RAF Scampton, will be performing a flypast at Wembley stadium shortly before the game kicks off at 8pm.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Red Arrows commanding officer has congratulated the England team on reaching the final.

To everyone in the England squad, from the Red Arrows, we have loved watching you play through the Euros and well done for getting to the final. We cannot wait to support you at 8 O'Clock on Sunday night. We wish you all the best and we know you'll bring it home. Wing Commander David Montenegro, Red Arrows Display Team

The distinctive red hawk jets will take off from Bournemouth shortly before 7:30pm, flying on to London and then back to their base in Lincolnshire.