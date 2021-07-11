Yorkshire and Lincolnshire cheer on England in Euros final

Fans right across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are cheering on England as they face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

A goal from Luke Shaw two minutes in was met with jubilation at fan zones and in people's living rooms.

Play video

It is the first time in 55 years that England's men have reached the final of a major tournament.

Five members of the team hail from Yorkshire; Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.