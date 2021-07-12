Chesterfield legend Ernie Moss dies aged 71

Chesterfield FC has announced that their record goalscorer Ernie Moss has died at the age of 71.

Ernie made over 450 appearances during three spells for his home club during three spells and scored 192 goals.

He also played for Lincoln, Doncaster, Scarborough and Mansfield over a 20-year career.

Ernie was diagnosed with Pick's Disease, a form of Dementia, in 2014 and the club celebrated several "Ernie Moss" days to raise money for dementia charities.

A statement from the club said: "Ernie was a hugely popular figure who enjoyed watching matches at the Technique Stadium with his family until ill health prevented him from attending.

"Ernie leaves behind wife Jenny and daughters Nikki and Sarah, together with son-in-law Stu and grandchildren Henry, Georgia, Erin, Finn and Callie.

"Our thoughts are with Ernie’s family and friends at this difficult time."