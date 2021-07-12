The government has confirmed that nearly all covid restrictions in England will be lifted next week as planned.

The Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, confirmed the plans in the House of Commons amid rapidly rising case rates due to the Delta Variant.

Social distancing and legal limits on gatherings will end but the use of domestic vaccine passports and face masks will be encouraged.

Cases in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are rising in lots of areas with North East Lincolnshire having one of the highest rates in the country, 930 per 100,000, and has risen by 78% in the seven days to July 7.

Case rates are also high in Leeds, Barnsley, Doncaster, York and Wakefield - all have rates above 400 per 100,000 people.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 still remains much lower than it did in the winter peak.

Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19 What will happen to social distancing and the rule of six? The 'one metre plus' rule will be scrapped entirely on July 19. However, some guidance to maintain social distancing in certain situations will remain in place of the legal restrictions. Social distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green list areas. Limits on social contact in England will disappear, meaning the end of the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people for outdoor gatherings. Will I still need to wear a face mask? There will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in the final step of unlocking - but guidance will still encourage using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces. Will the working from home guidance change? The guidance on working from home will go. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace. What about weddings and funerals? The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events will end on July 19. What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland? The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland. The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July. The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9. In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Regulations will be reviewed on or before July 8. Back to top

Sajid Javid told MPs: "We firmly believe that this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life, so we will move to the next stage of our roadmap on July 19."

Mr Javid added: "Everyone should return to work gradually if they are currently working from home. They should try to meet people outside where that’s possible."

He said it was "expected and recommended" for people to wear face coverings, unless exempt, in crowded indoor spaces like pubs.

Mr Javid told MPs that the high case rates would not overwhelm the NHS because of the success of the vaccine programme.