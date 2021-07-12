West Yorkshire Police appeal for witness after fatal collision in Halifax

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in Halifax last week when his car collided with a double-decker bus.

The victim has been named by police as 20-year-old Travis Smith, whose Audi A3 crashed with the bus on Godley Lane at 7.35pm on July 7.

Police have said they are keen to speak to people who have described witnessing the incident on social media but have not come forward to the police.

The Audi had been travelling towards Bradford when it collided with the bus which was heading in the opposite direction, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan said: "This has been a dreadful incident in which a young man has lost his life and specialist officers have been working with his family to support them.

"We are continuing to investigate this collision which has resulted in Travis’s death and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"In particular we would really like to speak to persons who have commented on social media about witnessing the collision but have not yet spoken with us.

"Your information could be really important so please get in touch.

"Anyone who has information or dash cam footage that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1566 of July 7."