West Yorkshire Police launch murder investigation after hit and run in Kirklees

West Yorkshire Police have started a murder investigation after a 51-year-old man was killed in a suspected hit and run in Kirklees last night.

The man was seriously injured on Indus Close in Heckmondwike by a black Mercedes A-class which then drove away, he later passed away in hospital.

Police are also investigating an earlier disorder incident on the same street.

Police said that an incident had occurred a few minutes beforehand after the Audi had pulled up at the location with persons in the car then becoming involved in a dispute with the victim and others.

A man, aged 35, has also now been arrested for affray in connection with the disorder incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are in the early stages of this enquiry and continue to investigate the circumstances of what took place on Indus Close on Sunday evening which have resulted in a man losing his life.

"Officers do believe the victim was knocked down deliberately and have arrested four persons on suspicion of murder. All those arrested remain in custody for questioning at this time."

He added: "This has quite clearly been a very serious incident on a residential street, and I am appealing for witnesses to both the collision and the dispute which took place on Indus Close just beforehand."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 referencing crime number 13210397297 or by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.