Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips has spoken out about the racial abuse aimed at some of his England teammates after Sunday's Euro 2020 final - saying he is "absolutely disgusted".

In a Tweet condemning the online abuse, the England player said he has nothing but "love and respect" for Saka, Sancho and Rashford for their courage during the game.

It comes as a petition to serve racists with a lifetime ban from football games, after England players received abusive messages, has gained three quarters of a million signatures in 24 hours.

The Change.org page was set up in response to racist social media posts directed at footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England's Euro 2020 final loss on Sunday.

The three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout against Italy.

Football fans Shaista Aziz, Amna Abdullatif and Huda Jawad have called for the Football Association to work with the government to ban perpetrators of racist abuse from all matches in England for life.