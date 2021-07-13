Police re-appeal for witnesses after man knocked down and killed in Heckmondwike

Investigations are continuing into the death of a man who was hit by a car in Heckmondwike in West Yorkshire late on Sunday night.

The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but died in the early hours of Monday 12 July, 2021.

Police believe he had been involved in a row with a number of people shortly beforehand.

A 26-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with his death.

Two women and another man who were also arrested have all been released with no further action.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.